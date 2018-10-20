USJ-R Baby Jaguars to face Ateneo Magis Eagles for 2018 Cesafi secondary football title
The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars will face Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles for the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) secondary football title.
USJ-R and Ateneo advanced to the finals after defeating their respective semifinal foes Saturday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center.
USJ-R edged defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 1-0, while Ateneo came from behind to outsmart University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED), 2-1.
DBTC and USC-BED will contest the third place.
