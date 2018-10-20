UV Green Lancers keep bid for “three-peat” alive, makes finals with semis win over UC Webmasters

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers pushed ahead in their bid for a rare “three-peat” as they eliminated the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters with a 64-62 win in the Final Four of the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers made their move in the third where an 11-2 run sparked by reserve Jafet Claridad turned a 32-34 deficit into a 43-36 lead.

But the Webmasters kept at it and pulled to within two, 57-59, after a transition layup by a hobbled Darrell Shane Menina with 2:55 left.

UV forward Jancork Cabahug responded with a two off a putback but UC’s Paul Codilla shot in a short jumper to trim the deficit to two once again, 59-61.

The Webmasters actually had several chances to take the lead but Menina, who was nursing a fever, missed two straightaway triples, while UV guard Gileant Delator split his charities for a 62-59 lead, 32.8 seconds left.

On their last offensive, UC turned to Dacalos whose baseline triple fell short.

But the ball returned to the Webmasters as Cabahug touched the ball last during the looseball scramble.

Menina’s potential game-tying triple from the right wing also fell short and UV wingman Josue Segumpan booked the Green Lancers’ a ticket to the best-of-three championship with two free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

UV will be taking on USJ-R in the finals with Game 1 slated on Thursday.

Rey Suerte led the Green Lancers with 21 points and nine rebounds while Segumpan put up 11.

Senior guard Justine Dacalos, playing in his very last game, left it all on the floor and scored 24 points.

John Jabello added 14 before fouling out in the fourth.

The missing link was Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombi who had just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.