Basketball as follow-up operations

TO ENCOURAGE drug dependents to avoid drugs and to deter the youth from getting involved in illegal drugs, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Saturday launched a basketball tournament in Barangay Tangke — a drug-infested village in Talisay City.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas hoped that sports will help residents stay away from illegal drugs.

“Naa tay mga bata ug mga out -of-school youth nga apil sa atong paliga. Mao ni atong pamaagi nga malingaw sila ug dili ma-enganyo sa druga,” said Sinas.

(We have children and out of school youth who are participating in this basketball tournament. This is our way to keep the youth busy so they will stay away from drugs)

He said that they are focusing on Barangay Tangke because it is the most drug-infested village in Talisay.

Sinas said that in the past months, they have been conducting anti-drug operations in the barangay.

“Kauban nato sa pag-launch ang barangay officials. Kining pagpaliga, mao ni atong follow-up operation na dinhi,” said Sinas.

(We have the support of the barangay officials. This serves as our follow up operation here in Tangke)

Sinas said that they will bring the tournament to other places in Central Visayas.

He added that in the coming months they will also have this to other drug-infested barangays in the region.

“Kadto lang mga lugar nga naay problema g’yud kaayo sa druga. Like kung dal-on ni nato sa Cebu City focus ta sa Ermita,” said Sinas.

(We will focus on areas which really have a problem with illegal drugs. Like if we will bring this to Cebu City we will focus on Ermita)

The basketball tournament is being participated by residents of Tangke from as young as 11 years old.

Jerson Labuca, 13, said this is his first time to join a formal basketball league.

“Duwa-duwa raman mi basket. Karon kay maka apil na g’yud ko og liga,” said Labuca.

(I only play basketball for fun. And now I have a chance to join a basketball league)

Labuca, a grade six student, said that he now have something to look forward to after school, not just playing computer games or walking the streets at night.

There are 11 teams, each team with police officers as coach and team manager who will manage the practice games and the game proper.

The tournament will go on until December this year.