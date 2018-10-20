Police suspects official hired gun-for-hire men in Dalaguete

Authorities in Dalaguete town in Cebu have yet to determine the person who commissioned two gun-for-hire men encountered by policemen in a shootout.

Chief Insp. Rolan Aliser, the police chief of Dalaguete, said that they are now looking into the background of the two suspects to get information about the person who hired them.

The police are also looking into the possibility that an elective official hired the suspects as the election comes near.

The gunfire on Friday afternoon (October 19) resulted to the killing of both suspects who were identified as Victoriano Obiedo, 32, and Rafael Belia, 38.

Police investigation showed that the two suspects planned to kill a target in Argao, a neighboring town.

SPO1 Rodrigo Teo, case investigator, said that both suspects were affiliated previously to the Jojo Gañolon Group.

The same suspects were believed to be behind the killing of a village councilman in Alegria town, Cebu.

On the other hand, the immediate family members of Obiedo and Belia, executed a waiver in filing any charge against the policemen who have killed the two suspects.