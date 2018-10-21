Man shot by motor riding gunman at Capitol Site

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by an unknown assailant past 11:50 p.m. along Don Gil Garcia Street in Capitol Site, Cebu City.

A security guard on duty witnessed the shooting incident and said that the victim was just walking with his female companion when an unidentified man riding a motorcycle stopped by and shot him four times.

The victim was immediately brought to Cebu Doctors Hospital.

The Abellana Police authorities are on site for investigation.