Man shot by motor riding gunman at Capitol Site
A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by an unknown assailant past 11:50 p.m. along Don Gil Garcia Street in Capitol Site, Cebu City.
A security guard on duty witnessed the shooting incident and said that the victim was just walking with his female companion when an unidentified man riding a motorcycle stopped by and shot him four times.
The victim was immediately brought to Cebu Doctors Hospital.
The Abellana Police authorities are on site for investigation.
