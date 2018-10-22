UC shines again

It’s another milestone for University of Cebu – Main Campus as eight graduates topped the recently held board licensure examinations for Naval Architdecture and Marine Engineering last October 2-4 at the PRC testing center in Manila.

Putting UC on the pedestal, Engr. Joseph Vincent Satura claimed the first spot, followed by Engr. Kimberly Alejadro and Engr. Ross Bacus who bagged the second place, Engr. Prince Kyle Abanid who took home the third place, Engr. Benson Madriaga who placed fourth, Engr. Christian Duliguez who placed seventh and Engr. Jonez Marie Chiu who placed 9th and Engr. Wrynzler Timbal who got the tenth spot respectively.

According to Engr. Jacklyn Descartin, Department Head of the course, the key to the program’s success is not limiting the classroom in a student-teacher relationship setting. Their training focuses on teaching them with values which is the most vital in their learning process, she added.

Atty. Augusto Go, President of UC gave a heartfelt thanks the students who made it to the top for bringing honor to UC once again.