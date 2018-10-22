Garma denies cop’s involvement in violent dispersal of vendors
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has denied allegations that a police officer destroyed a food cart along N. Bacalso Ave.
A video posted on Sunday (October 21) of the alleged incident went viral on Facebook.
Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of CCPO, said there was no police operation in the area that day.
Garma also said it was the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (PROBE) that apprehended the vendors.
