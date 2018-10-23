Conference to discuss power solutions in remote areas

A CONFERENCE to discuss solutions in delivering power to remote and developing areas in the country is slated in Cebu starting today, October 24 until Friday, October 26.

The 2018 Philippine International Microgrid Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) aims to provide a venue for government, academe, and industry stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on means to bring power to remote, developing areas where access to reliable, clean and affordable energy is highly needed.

It will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The conference is presented by Lux Illumina Verde Energy Solutions (LIVES) in cooperation with the Centre for Research in Energy Systems and Technologies of the University of San Carlos.

Speakers from all over the country as well as international speakers from Asia, Europe, and North America are expected during the three-day conference.

“Learn from their valued industry experiences and take concrete steps in your action plan with the help of top industry professionals in support of the Department of Energy’s policies and programs to ensure sustainable, stable, secure, sufficient, accessible and reasonably priced energy,” the group said in a statement.

The 2018 PIMEC is co-located with the Sustainable Energy Ecosystems International Conference (SEECON) which is happening on the same date and venue.

Among the topics expected during the conference are: policies and regulations to support mini-grids; remote micro-grids: challenges and business opportunities; national government programs and policies on distributed generation and micro-grids; the battle between conventional diesel power plant and distributed renewable energy power plant; financing options and requirements; and transmission challenges in off-grid areas among others.

Case studies from experiences of different firms in different parts of the country will also be presented.

Some of the speakers include: Management Association of the Philippines Energy Committee Chairman Sebastian Quiñones Jr.; Puno Law Office Senior Partner Atty. Jose Layug Jr.; National Power Corp. Vice President for Corporate Affairs Group Engr. Urbano Mendiola Jr.; Aboitiz Power Corp. Vice President Engr. Noel Fernandez; HOMER Energy LLC CEO Dr. Peter Lilienthal from the USA, among others.