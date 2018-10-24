DPWH-7’s assurance: No need to fear; SCR tunnel remains safe

The South Coastal Road (SCR) tunnel remains safe for use.

This was the assurance of engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) who went into the tunnel this morning to verify reports on cracks found on the structure.

“No problem daw. According to the inspecting engineers, the cracks are not structural and the tunnel is safe to use. Daghang Salamat for the quick response DPWH,” said Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on a Facebook post shortly before 12 noon today.

Osmeña said he immediately called the attention of DPWH-7 engineers on social media posts circulated to warn Cebuanos to be careful when using the tunnel.

“I have relayed to DPWH-7 the concern many people have been expressing regarding the cracks in the SRP tunnel, and they are sending a team to inspect it at this very moment,” Osmeña said on FB earlier today.

Osmeña posted on FB that DPWH-7 Director Edgar Tabacon and members of their technical team visited the tunnel earlier today to verify and assess the reported cracks on the structure.

“Initially the tunnel were noted to have a very very fine crack some years ago. These were assessed to be not serious, nevertheless, these were repaired/sealed during that time. These traces of repair oftentimes were mistaken to be misinterpreted as cracks. Rest assured we will come up with our findings (& recommendations-if needed) after the inspection done by our team who are at the site right now,” Osmeña said on FB quoting a message which he received from DPWH-7.

Engineer Mario Montejo, assistant regional director of DPWH-7, is appealing for Cebuanos to be circumspect in making social media posts so as not to cause alarm.

“Rest assured, the SRP tunnel is subject to an annual maintenance and check-up so there’s nothing to cause alarm,” said Montejo.

The almost a kilometer long SCR tunnel was built starting on August 2008 and opened to the public on June 2010.