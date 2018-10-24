Fire breaks out in Barangay Quiot
By Benjie Talisic |October 24,2018 - 05:15 PM
A fire broke out in a residential area in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City at around 3:40 p.m. today.
The second alarm farm affected the master’s bedroom of a house owned by Lawyer Darill Roque Amante, said a report by the City Fire Department.
It was put out at 5:07 p.m.
Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.