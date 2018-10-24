Fire breaks out in Barangay Quiot

A fire broke out in a residential area in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City at around 3:40 p.m. today.

The second alarm farm affected the master’s bedroom of a house owned by Lawyer Darill Roque Amante, said a report by the City Fire Department.

It was put out at 5:07 p.m.

Fire investigators are yet to determine the cause of the fire.