Mojares’ conferment draws elation from Cebuanos

MANY public officials in Cebu were elated by the naming of Dr. Resil Mojares as National Artist for Literature.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, at a press conference yesterday, congratulated Mojares, whom he said, helped his mother, Virginia Perez – Davide, to publish the book “A Tribute to Hilario Davide II” dedicated to the former Chief Justice.

“From my entire family and from our deepest hearts, congratulations!” said Davide.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Tourism Council, said she will ask the Provincial Board to file a resolution formally congratulating Mojares.

“I personally know Dr. Mojares since we collaborated in collating the history of Cebu in a book,” said Magpale.

In Cebu City, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and Councilor Margot Osmeña said Mojares’ conferment of the Order of National Artist (ONA) for literature is long overdue.

Labella said the recognition given to the scholar-writer, who has published several books on Cebu’s heritage as well as literary essays, deserves a city-wide celebration.

“It’s truly joyful news. Not only have his writings brought Visayan culture to the scene of scholarly exchanges in Manila and abroad. His greatest gift to all of us, in my view, is the clarity with which he has set our sights on our nation’s place in wider global currents of cultural and political transformations,” said Labella, chairperson of the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC).

Osmeña, on the other hand, said the honor bestowed upon Mojares is something the Cebuanos should be proud of.

“We’re very grateful now that it’s not only the Cebuanos who acknowledge his contribution but also the rest of the country. We should also acknowledge the honor given to him,” Osmeña said.

Seven new national artists were conferred the Order of National Artist by President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday: Mojares, Kidlat Tahimik (Film), Ryan Cayabyab (Music), Francisco Manosa (Architecture), Ramon Muzones (Literature), Larry Alcala (Visual Arts) and Amelia Lapeña Bonifacio (Theater).

The ONA awardees passed a three-tiered screening process, the last, involving the boards of the NCCA and the Cultural Center of the Philippines and living national artists, electing the final nominees for proclamation. /with INQUIRER.net