Samonte to UC players: Mission is not over yet

GAME TODAY:

Cebu Coliseum

6:00 P.M. – UV vs UC

(GAME 2, FINALS)

Cesafi juniors finals

THERE will be no celebrations just yet for the University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters.

Head coach Joever Samonte is making sure of this as he brings his wards back down to earth in time for Game 2 of the best-of-three Cesafi high school basketball finals against the defending champions University of the Visayas Baby Lancers today at the Cebu Coliseum.

As exhilarating as UC’s 88-84 Game 1 victory was, Samonte is well aware that there’s plenty of work that needs to be done if they are to complete the series sweep and stand atop the mountain for the first time in 10 years.

“My instruction to them is not to celebrate just yet because the mission isn’t over. We have to stay focused and continue to work hard and prepare ourselves for a more physical game against UV,” said Samonte, whose Junior Webmasters rallied from a six-point deficit with a minute remaining to stun the fancied Baby Lancers.

It was a crushing loss for UV especially after star forward Joshua Yerro put up incredible numbers of 15 points, 30 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Baby Lancers were up, 84-78, with 1:13 to go before their heartbreaking letdown in crunchtime.

“They lost all their composure. They collapsed on defense perhaps because of the fatigue factor. Everything that we reminded them to do, they didn’t get to apply. I also felt that they were more tense and pressured to win,” shared assistant coach Ronald Bucao.

UV is also hurting from the loss of reigning MVP Beirn Laurente who won’t be playing in the finals because of the chicken pox.

“His absence has a lot of impact on our team because he is one of the players who we rely on during crucial moments,” added Bucao.

With no time left to sulk, Bucao implored his players to let Game 1 go and keep their eye on the game at hand.

“We should play the game that UV is known for and just enjoy the moment,” was Bucao’s advice to his players on the eve of the Baby Lancers’ most important game of the season.