Capitol employees to assist South Bus operations

Around 110 employees of the Cebu Provincial Government were trained on Friday morning before they will be deployed during the observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

The employees will primarily assist the operations of the South Bus Terminal.

Jonathan Tumulak, manager of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), said that the management have augmented the medical staff at the terminal.

They have also requested the local government units (LGUs) to provide transportation for stranded passengers.