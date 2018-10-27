Bali IN A HEARTBEAT

NEVER mention “mura” when you are shopping on the street markets of Bali.

“Mahal!”

Always say “mahal,” the guide cautions this bunch of shopaholics on the bus before releasing them into the wild on Day 1 of a three-day itinerary.

That Filipinos and Indonesians have the same words for “cheap” and “expensive” would prove to be valuable advice, and that’s not all.

Unless the item is labeled, the price given by a vendor is merely a proposition and not an immutable fact.

Propose one-fifth of the original price as your starting offer.

If you want to know what the rock-bottom price is, walk away.

Negotiate, and you’re likely to get a good discount.

On our arrival at the Ngurah Rai International Airport we were welcomed by the guys of Aneka Kartika Tours & Travel Services

(https://www.aneka-tours.co.id) Adjie, Dada, and Vernon, who promised to satisfy our appetite for adventure, how to best experience Bali on the go.

Bali, at first blush I eased myself into a seat for the red-eye flight from Manila at 3:55 and arrived Denpasar, the capital city of the Indonesian province of Bali, three hours and 55 minutes later.

There were 16 of us, mostly first-time visitors to Bali.

Back home there had been heavy rains at the start of the week and so sunrise that day in Bali was a wonderful sight.

And then it’s good to hear that the island enjoys sunshine virtually all year round.

That even in the wet monsoon (from October to April), it’s likely to be sunny for a good part of the day.

Indonesia, because of its proximity to the equator, has a tropical equatorial climate that doesn’t experience major climatic peaks and valleys.

Simply put, strong typhoons don’t hit this corner of the world.

For its ’s bucolic attractions, scenic sunset spots, and exotic beach resorts and spas, it’s easy to cast Bali as a wanderer’s paradise.

Not to mention, this famous island draws a steady stream of visitors and consistently ranks high in the World’s Best Island lists.

From Denpasar we steered north and sped through the clutter of Kuta, up the hills into Ubud, passing roads that winded through rice paddies and small villages.

A hearty lunch awaited us at Desa Visesa, a luxury resort in the heart of Ubud, where we were introduced to Babi Guling—one of Bali’s famed dishes, the Indonesians version of Filipino Lechon or roast pig.

Then again, the two dishes are served differently.

Whereas Lechon is straight pork, sometimes with liver-based dipping sauce, Babi Guling comes with a small spiced long bean salad or urap (the generic word for a Balinese vegetable salad in coconut chilli dressing), sambal (hot sauce or paste) along with the layers of pork and blood sausage.

Before it is spit-roasted, the pig is stuffed with a spicy concoction made from turmeric, coriander seeds, lemongrass, black pepper and garlic.

Bali highs

* At the center of Ubud is the Puri Saren Agung Ubud. The official residence of Ubud King Tjokorda Gde Agung Sukawati (1910-1978) land the royal family of Ubud, this place has become a tourist destination where every night Balinese dance performances are held. A short distance away is the Ubud Art Market, many local and international restaurants.

* Another must-see is the Pura Taman Saraswati, a temple dedicated to the Hindu goddess Saraswati. The sprawling temple, a favorite pre-wedding shoot location, is set by a beautiful lotus pond. Remember the words “pura” for “temple” and “puri” for “palace.”

* Bali has no shortage of shopping options, but it’s more fun to ferret out stuff from the jumble of shops in Ubud Art Market or the stalls along the Tegallalang Handicraft Center. The selection varies but it usually includes stone sculptures, wood carvings, paintings, masks, jewelry, woven fabrics,

ceramics, quilts, sarong, jewelry, souvenir T-shirts and trinkets. And those fashionable basket-style bags? They’re everywhere, and quite affordable, too. Like a colleage bought one for his sister at a price equivalent to PHP400.

* While it’s not as imposing as our Banaue Rice Terraces in the mountains of north-central Luzon, Tegallalang Rice Terraces in Ubud is just

as photogenic albeit awash with tourists. This bucolic oasis is best enjoyed in the morning at sunrise when farmers can be seen tilling the land.

* Billed as Bali’s “Most Unique” Hotel and winner of the 2016 & 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards-Best Eco Lodge, the Mason Elephant Park and Lodge is a good choice for families with childrenoffers an intimate, interactive and informative experience with Bali’s largest herd of rescued Sumatran elephants. Wash an elephant, swim with them in the park lake or journey into the jungle on elephant-back. More elephant-related articles and souvenirs in the gift shop and museum.

To book a stay or know more about Mason Elephant Park and Lodge: https://www.masonelephantlodge.com/

* Embark on a journey into the jungle to experience Bali’s first and only purpose-built ATV track. On Polaris Buggies, you may choose between single-seated models or ride in tandem with a friend or guide in double-seated models. The challenging and varied trail will make you feel like a rally driver, testing your capabilities and wanting for more.

The Jungle Buggies is part of the “5-Star” adventures offered by Mason Adventures, along with The Mason Elephant Park and Lodge in Taro, White Water Rafting, River Kayaking, Mountain Cycling, Tropical Trekking, and Helicopter Sky Tours.

For more information: https://www.masonadventures.com/

* Nearby, you can’t miss this beautiful structure made entirely out of bamboo—the Koko Bambu Restaurant & Bar, which is a fantastic place to have lunch, buffet-style. While you’re there, head to The Mason Chocolate Factory and see how their famous gourmet chocolates are made.

Bali is not limited to natural attractions, spa-like serenity and stillness. Likewise, the island’s rice fields, temples and villages present a great backdrop for a road trip.

More of Bali next Saturday.