Cops ready for Nov. 1 and 2 celebrations
Cebu City policemen conducted a dry run on Saturday in preparation for the All Saints and Souls’ Days celebration.
Senior Supt. Royina Garma said policemen will be deployed in all cemeteries as well as in the seaports and terminals.
She hoped that the celebrations will be solemn and peaceful.
Less than a week before Nov. 1, she said the city policemen are ready.
