CHR steps in slay of two ‘carnappers’

AFTER the relatives of the two slain alleged carnappers blamed the police for their death, the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR- 7) vowed that they will do everything to find out the truth.

“Dili man na bag-o (That is not new to us) because they are not giving us documents even if they are involved in the operation. This is nothing new kon dili sila mohatag (if they will not give). Pero kon mo-participate sila, it will be much better kay they can give us their side of the story,” Leo Villarino, the chief investigator of CHR-7, said in a phone interview.

“We still have to pursue our investigation with or without their participation,” Villarino added.

Last Thursday (Oct. 25) dawn, the bodies of Juniel Abatayo, 29, and Abelardo Salomag, 44, were found dumped along the road in Toledo City.

The two experienced a short-lived freedom after they were released by the Lapu-Lapu City police over a stolen motorcycle case just a day before they were found dead at Sitio Cambaye in Barangay Campo 8 or last Oct. 24.

They were accused of stealing a motorcycle from a Lapu-Lapu City resident earlier that day.

According to the residents, they saw a gray colored vehicle parked in the area at around 2 a.m. before they heard bursts of gunfire.

Abatayo’s brother, Junie, believed that the police had a hand in the slay of his older brother and his companion.

Villarino hoped to get the cooperation from witnesses, if not from the police, in their investigation.

“It is actually making the investigation difficult without their (police) participation. But then again we cannot force them to cooperate if they are not willing to,” said Villarino.

“Kon dili sila (If they will not) mo-cooperate, technically they (police) are waiving their due process, their right to present evidence,” he added.