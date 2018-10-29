UC gives free Arts class to Santander kids

The University of Cebu – Main Campus Art Appreciation and Philippine Literature students of Prof. Gianne Rensen V. Antonio conducted a community-based arts education program for around 100 elementary schoolchildren of Pasil, Santander, Cebu on October 13, 2018. Themed “Youth in the Arts: Engagement and Development,” the training focused on the fine and visual arts (Painting, Sculpture, and Photography), performing arts (music and dance), and literary and dramatic arts. Lecture-demonstrations on the target skills provided opportunities for the kids to showcase their talent and interest in the arts.

Engr. Leo Bajuyo, a barangay councilor of Pasil, Santander expressed his thanks to the University of Cebu for choosing his barangay as beneficiary of the said program. “More than the free school supplies and snacks that you have given, it is the long-lasting impact of learning and appreciating the arts that truly educate our children. On behalf of the parents, thank you for teaching the values of creativity, efficiency and teamwork that will make our children fully developed professionals and highly engaged citizens in the future.”

UC students Paulo Matilos and Keisha Tudlas also conveyed their pleasure for the chance given to them to perform as Arts teachers. They thanked the University, their professor, and the beneficiaries of the program they organized for an unforgettable experience in their college life. Prof. Antonio affirmed, “When we teach, we learn more. When we give, we receive more. The greatest lesson of any art form is its impact. What we have shared together today had a great impact to all of us here. Let’s not stop here.”