Cemetery visitors reminded to avoid bringing sharp objects and liquor

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) on Monday reminded the people to avoid bringing sharp objects and liquor to the different cemeteries.

CCDRRMO operations officer Harold Alcontin said they want to make sure the cemeteries are safe.

Over 200 personnel from CCDRRMO will be deployed in all public cemeteries in the city to provide assistance from today until November 3.