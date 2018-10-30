Police to arrest suspect in killing of senior citizen in Carcar

A 64-year-old man died after he was punched by his neighbor in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu at past noontime on Monday (October 29).

The victim was identified as Serino Raso, who had a heated argument with the suspect, Camlon Rallos, 33, prior to the assault.

The incident resulted to an injury on the victim’s head.

Raso was immediately brought to the hospital but was later declared dead on arrival.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest Rallos.