Stabbing victim dies

The man who was stabbed this evening inside the Fuente Osmeña Circle along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City has died before the medical team arrived.

Inspector Gomecendo Mandawe, deputy precinct commander of the Abellana Police Station, told Cebu Daily News that the victim had no identification card with him.

Mandawe, however, said the man, who was often seen in the area, was known as “Tulo Laway” and was believed to be mentally ill.