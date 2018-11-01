Police hold ISOG Warrior Challenge

The Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 (RMFB-7) of the Philippine National Police held its first ISOG (Internal Security Operations Group) Warrior Challenge last October 6 and 7, 2018 at the Camp Ceperino Genovia, Barangay Bahay, Sibonga, Cebu.

The activity was in line with the battalion’s three-fold objectives: to promote camaraderie between the troop and the civilians, to commemorate the bravery of our heroes and to generate income for the various projects of RMFB-7.

Sibonga Vice Mayor Cirilo Apuda graced the opening ceremony last October 6, followed by a briefing and warm-up of the participants.

The run and obstacle challenge were participated by sports enthusiasts from RMFB-7.

The 22-km Mountain Bike Challenge was held on the second day.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa attended the opening ceremony on the second day.

Bato gave an inspirational message. He also serenaded the audience with his golden voice and later led the boodle fight lunch with the bikers and spectators.

The winners of the obstacle courses by category were: Open/Advance Category (Men) – Paul John Maquiling (1st placer), Jimboy Frampatanta (2nd placer), and Wilbert Laurecio (3rd placer); (Women) – Josephine Rodriguez (1st), Katy Salvacion (2nd), and Daisy Batac (3rd); Beginners Category – John Cliff Debulosan (1st), Arcel Bohol (2nd), and Jamiel Gamboa (3rd);

Kids Category – Lance Anthony Abajon (1st), Charles Turtor (2nd), and Charie Grace Turtor (3rd).

The winners of the 22-km Mountain Bike Challenge were: Open/Advance Category (Men) – Randy Carbonera (1st), Dongkey Sanchez (2nd), and Roy Carbonera (3rd); (Women) – Glee Marie Largo (1st) and Jasmine Sabanal (2nd); Beginners Category – Gino Basirgo (1st), Reydan Cantila (2nd) and Jhep-poy Juson (3rd); PNP Category (Men) – PO1 Paul John Maquiling (1st), SPO3 Louie Tanggol (2nd), and PO2 Jimmy Pappelero (3rd); (Women) – PO1 Rhea Bote (1st), SPO3 Clarissa Cortes (2nd), and PO1 Floradel Beceril (3rd).

The two-day event concluded with raffle draws.