Drink lots of water, wear light-colored clothes to combat heat

WEAR light-colored clothes and don’t forget to rehydrate.

This was what weather specialist Nedz Saletrero of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan advised the public in light of the searing temperatures experienced by Cebuanos.

She said that Cebu’s temperature could reach a maximum of 32 degrees celsius with the heat index peaking at 38 to 39 degrees.

“Wear light clothing as the dark colored ones would absorb heat,” said Saletrero in a phone interview.

She also reminded the public to drink plenty of water and bring umbrellas and if possible to stay indoors between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saletrero however, said the public will get a respite from the heat starting Sunday when the southwest monsoon or Hangin Amihan is expected to prevail.

The Amihan, Saletrero said, will bring cloudy skies and rainshowers as she advised the public to continue to monitor the weather.