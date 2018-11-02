Dumpit’s women, kids continue to pray for justice

THE TWO families of SPO1 Adonis Dumpit appealed to his friends and those who believe in his innocence to pray for deliverance of justice for the policeman’s death.

Josephine, Dumpit’s ex-wife, visited his tomb at the Carreta Public Cemetery on Nov. 1 (Thursday) while the slain policeman’s live-in partner, Maria Ella Amores, and eight of their 13 adopted children came to his grave on Nov. 2 (Friday).

Both women claimed that they continue to pray that the operatives involved in the killing of Dumpit will be bothered by their conscience and would tell the truth.

Dumpit was killed in an alleged entrapment operation conducted by the operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Bohol and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) about 200 meters away from his house in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City last June.

The NBI-Bohol claimed that Dumpit was a high value target who delivered drugs in Bohol and coddled drug personalities that operate in the province.

“Mag-ampo lang gyod ta. There is nothing impossible in prayers. Basin tungod sa atong pag-ampo, kini mismong mga nagbuhat ani ang motug-an kung unsa gyod ang tinuod,” Josephine told Cebu Daily News.

“His family and friends are 100 percent sure that he was not what the police alleged him to be. We are very sure that he was not transporting illegal drugs when the encounter happened,” Josephine said in Cebuano.

Meanwhile, Amores and the eight children arrived from Bohol on Wednesday afternoon.

Amores told CDN that she is no longer interested in filing a case against the operatives and would rather focus on ensuring the welfare of their 13 adopted children.

“Di ko kasugal magpadayon sa kaso. Unsaon nalang among mga bata (I won’t gamble on pursuing the case. What would happen to our children),” said Amores.

Amores added that she constantly asks Dumpit in her prayers to avenge his death by haunting each and every one of his killers saying she got the idea from MMK, a weekly TV anthology, where a soul personally avenged the injustice done to him while he was still alive.

“That’s why I asked him, ‘Daddy, if the others can do it, why not do it for yourself, too? Haunt each of them in their offices,’” Amores said.

Amores also expressed her gratitude to those who visited her partner’s grave and offered flowers, prayers and candles.

She said their family is thankful for the help they keep receiving from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña adding that since Dumpit’s death, their family had been struggling to feed everyone three square meals a day.

“Survival gyud mi karun. Mao sad gyud nga di sa ko musugal ug bisag unsa kay kaning mga bataa, bahalag galisud mi, willing mutabang basta usa ra ming tanan. Di mi magbuwag-buwag,” said Amores.

(Ours is a matter of survival. That’s also why I won’t gamble anything because these children, even if we’re struggling, they’re willing to help as long as we’re together. We won’t be apart.)