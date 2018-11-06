Suspect in Tinago killing arrested

Police arrested early today (November 6) the suspect in the brutal killing of Charie Mae Mancia in Brgy Tinago, Cebu City on Saturday.

Mancia died from multiple stab wounds.

Suspect Emaelito Familiar Jr. was collared at 7:45 a.m. today while hiding in a relative’s home located at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos and PO1 Edmund Rizarri of Abellana Police said that the suspect no longer resisted arrest.