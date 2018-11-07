Frasco hopes to benefit from HNP-Lakas alliance

The Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte gained more allies after the presidential daughter forged an alliance with the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democracts (CMD) and the Tingog Partylist based on Tacloban City.

The gathering held at the Tacloban City Astrodome on Wednesday was also seen to give an added boost to the candidacy of Vincent “Duke” Frasco, the 1Cebu candidate for fifth district congressman, who is also a ranking member of Lakas-CMD.

Frasco, former Liloan mayor and Cebu Ports Authority Commissioner (CPA), is challenging the reelection bid of incumbent representative Ramon “Red” Durano VI of the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) party and the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

In a press statement, Frasco’s camp said that the alliance signing will now give the former Liloan mayor the backing of both HNP and Lakas, the political party of House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo when she was elected president.

Sara Duterte first announced her support for Frasco during her October 22 visit in Liloan town for the signing of the sisterhood agreement between Davao City and Liloan, Cebu.

The statement said that the Frasco and his wife, Liloan mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, stood as witnesses in today’s alliance signing together with around 5,000 other Tacloban residents.

Signatories were Duterte (HNP), former Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez (Lakas-CMD) and Rep. Yedda Romualdez(Tingog Partylist).