USC, SHS-AdC dominate CESAFI swimming tilt anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Torpedo Warriors and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles successfully defended their respective crowns at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) swimming championships, held on Saturday, November 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Aquatics Center.

The USC Torpedo Warriors showcased their dominance with an impressive haul of 28 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 16 bronzes, amassing a total of 65 medals to remain undisputed in the collegiate division. Trailing far behind, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured second place with a 12-gold, 9-silver, and 5-bronze tally. The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu followed in third with a modest 1-4-1 finish, while Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) rounded out the rankings with 0-1-4.

In the secondary division, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles reigned supreme, amassing 22 golds, 23 silvers, and 14 bronzes. UC emerged as their closest competitor with 19 golds, 13 silvers, and 9 bronzes, while USC Basic Education finished third with 1 gold, 6 silvers, and 11 bronzes.

The Torpedo Warriors leaned on their women’s team, which delivered 18 of their 28 golds to power their title defense. The men’s team added 10 golds to the total. Leading the charge for USC was Maria Angela Cimafranca, who captured four gold medals and one bronze. Karen Manayon contributed three golds, while Eim Espina and Fionna Alcoseba each secured two.

The men’s team was spearheaded by Jehaosh Garrido and Andrew Kim Remolino, who pocketed three and two golds, respectively.

Despite falling short of the championship, UC had standout performances. Mike Gabrielle Dela Serna and Albren Jan Dayapdapan each claimed three golds, securing UC’s second-place finish in the collegiate division.

In the secondary division, SHS-AdC’s Randy Gabriel Lacierda led his team with a stellar four-gold, one-silver campaign. Meanwhile, UC’s Em-Ji Mata emerged as the top tanker with an unmatched five gold medals, supported by teammate Bill Bradley Espinosa’s three golds.

On the girls’ side, UC’s Brianna Joelle Pahayahay mirrored her teammate’s success with five golds of her own.

SHS-AdC’s Rhian Casey Casona and Liana Adrienne Tolato contributed three golds each to ensure their team retained its overall title.

