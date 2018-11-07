1,175 pass 2018 midwife licensure exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday that 1,175 out of 2,478 examinees passed the 2018 midwife licensure examination.

The overall passing rate for the November 2018 board exam was 47.42 percent.

Excelsia Rebeka Maree Lobete Basco, an alumna of the Immaculate Conception in Albay, topped the board exam with a score of 90.75.

The midwifery board exam was administered by the PRC Board of Midwifery headed by its chairman Dr. Alejandro San Pedro and members Remy Dequiña, Josephine Hipolito, Lolita Dicang and Rhodora Lopez on Nov. 3 and 4.

The results were posted online three working days after the last day of the examination.