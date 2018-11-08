Police seize 21 paltiks in Danao
AT least 21 unlicensed firearms were seized in different parts of Danao City, north of Cebu on Tuesday.
Superintendent Jaime Quiocho, Danao City Police Station chief, said that the guns were confiscated from three suspects in Lapu-Lapu St., Barangay Suba on Tuesday.
Confiscated firearms included three .38 revolvers, two caliber .45 pistols, two caliber .357 revolvers, a caliber .357 revolver, a .9mm revolver, a caliber .22 revolver, and 22 pieces of cylinder and barrels of caliber .38.
Quiocho said that the three arrested persons were allegedly the “stockholders” of the loose firearms.
Arrested were Rommel Pinote, Rexon Tabilid, and Armando Franco who are all residents of Barangay Suba.
Quiocho said stockholders are the ones financing the operations of illegal gun makers and distributing their products to bigger markets.
He said that since election is just around the corner, they decided to intensify their campaign against loose firearms.
