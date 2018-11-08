NBI-7 has a new director

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) now has a new director.

Lawyer Tomas Enrile was appointed by the national office to take the place of lawyer Dominador Cimafranca who served as officer-in-charge of the bureau for three months ago.

Cimafranca was NBI-7’s assistant director — a position he held for years before he was appointed OIC director.

In a message, Enrile said he will continue the programs started by the bureau, especially their ongoing investigation of pending cases.

“I encourage the Cebuanos to come to our office and seek our assistance. We are always ready to help,” he said.

Enrile, 63, served as the director of the NBI office in his hometown in Bicol for years prior to his appointment as NBI-7 director.