Authorities now looking for missing SK chairperson in Badian

The Sangguniang Kabataan Chairperson of Barangay Tigbao in Badian town, Cebu was reported missing by his family.

A Facebook post of the Badian police station stated that Reynell Cantilla, 18, was last seen Thursday night (November 8).

It added that Cantilla’s motorcycle was also found abandoned near the Manduyong Bridge on Friday dawn (November 9).

The police station’s Facebook post also stated that the Cantilla family and the barangay officials already sought police assistance to help locate Cantilla. They have coordinated with the town’s district hospital should he be brought there.

“Manghinaut mi nga ug si kinsa man ang naka ila ug nakahibalo ug asa ron si SK Chair Reynell M. Cantilla mo padangat unta ug mensahe ug asa man siya karon,” said the Badian police station in its Facebook post.