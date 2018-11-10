More drug users finish rehab course

More drug dependents have completed that center-based rehabilitation program at the Surrender to God Recovery and Renewal Program (SRRP) in Liloan.

At least twenty recovering drug dependents graduated on Saturday.

Since the program started in August 2016, about 724 former drug addicts finished the Surrender to God’s drug rehabilitation program.

SuGod president Fe Mantuhac Barino said the graduate has fully recovered and most of them already have jobs.

They were made to undergo drug testing before and after undergoing the program.

Sugod will also continue to monitor their graduates through their SuGod Continuing Care Program (SCCP) held thrice a week in 11 drop-in centers of the Love of the Archdiocese.

Fe Barino, the founder of SuGod, said they will continue to strive the souls of those who want to renew themselves.