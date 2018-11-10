Children’s rights above proposed mandatory drug test, CHR reminds gov’t

“The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminds the government of its obligation to always put premium on the welfare and rights of the children.”

The CHR said this on Saturday following the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey result showing 51-percent approval of Filipinos on the proposed mandatory drug test in secondary level schools.

The CHR added that there must be “sufficient guidelines” if the mandatory drug test would be implemented, noting that there should be no sanctions imposed.

“There should be sufficient guidelines should this initiative push through, which prohibits the school or agencies from imposing sanctions—administrative or criminal—to those found to be a user or dependent, and will not, in any way, affect the children’s access to their right to education,” CHR said in a statement.

In a September 2018 survey, SWS found more than 5 out of 10 Filipinos agree with the proposed mandatory drug testing in secondary level schools.

Meanwhile, the survey result also showed that 36 percent disagreed and 13 percent were somewhat undecided.

Last Thursday (Nov. 8), Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing that proposal of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to conduct mandatory drug testing on students from Grade 4 and above was “a good idea.”

“At least parents will know whether or not their children are addicted or being used in the drug industry,” Panelo said.