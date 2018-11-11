USPF sweeps high school volleyball crowns

The University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers bagged the Cesafi girls’ volleyball crown after winning Game 3 of the best-of-three series, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, Sunday night at the USPF gym in Lahug, Cebu City.

With the win, USPF swept the high school volleyball crowns of the Cesafi as its boys’ squad also secured the title on Saturday with a win against the University of San Carlos in their own rubbermatch.

USPF’s Mitzie Panangin was hailed as the Best Middle Blocker and the Most Valuable Player of the season.