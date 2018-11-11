UV closes in on 2018 Cesafi men’s volleyball championship

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers is a step away from securing a championship slot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament.

This after the Green Lancers defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17, in their second semifinals game on Sunday afternoon, November 11, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation gym.

UV holds an immaculate record of 2-0 (win-loss), defending champions Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma and CIT-U both have 1-1 while University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) has an 0-2 card.