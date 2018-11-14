Woori Bistro, a must try Asian fusion cuisine restahrnt

To those who are always on the lookout for another place to dine and chill, a new restaurant in Mandaue – Woori Bistro is now open to serve you.

Opened last June 8, 2018, Woori Bistro offers a combination of different Asian cuisines in its menu. Some of its best-sellers are the Singaporean Noodles Laksa, Pork Chop with Blueberry and the Special Korean Pork Belly.

One of the notable features of Woori Bistro is its modern black interior adorned with chic decorations. It is not only an eye-candy to diners, its spacious area is also fit for meetings, small family gatherings and intimate soirees which is why catering packages are available to those who want to hold exclusive events within the proximity.

Woori Bistro is located at Arcada 5, Tipolo, Mandaue City and is open from 6:00 am up to 11:00 pm from Mondays to Saturdays. A spacious parking space is also available to its customers.

Check out their facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/wooribistro/ for inquiries and reservations.