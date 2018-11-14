Cebuano school to represent Philippines in international robotics competition

The Marie Ernestine School (MES) of Cebu is now set to compete in the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) on behalf of the country.

The WRO is an annual competition that aims to bring together young people all over the world to develop their creativity and problem solving skills through robotics competitions.

The MES team will represent the country in this year’s WRO after getting most of the awards during the 17th Philippine Robotics Olympiad last August 2018 in Manila. The school beat more than a hundred schools from all over the country as they emerged as champions in the Elementary and Junior High categories and landed second place in the Senior High category.

“I’m very proud to have our school represent the Philippines at the World Robotics Olympiad. This is our seventh try and ever since we joined in the Philippine Robotics Olympiad, we have consistently been able to compete in the world stage,” said MES School Director Marie Ernestine Denise Fajatin in an interview.

The team will be competing with other countries in the WRO 2018 on November 16 to 18 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. This year’s WRO theme is “Food Matters” which focuses on food growing, sharing, and consumption. It aims to promote the use of technology to help grow more and better food and reduce food waste.

The Marie Ernestine School is a private educational institution in Cebu, Philippines that was founded in 1976. With campuses in Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu and Budlaan, Talamban, the school offers pre-school, primary, and secondary training.