One dead in Lorega Fire

CEBU CITY—An elderly man was reportedly killed in a fire that struck a densely populated urban poor village in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said they had yet to identify the fatality of the fire in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

The fire was raised to third alarm a few minutes after it was reported at 3:08 p.m. and was placed under control past 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters were still trying to put out the fire as 4:50 p.m.###