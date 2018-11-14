CDN bags two CMMA trophies

AND the winning habit continues.

Cebu Daily News bagged two major trophies from the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) in awards rites held Wednesday night at the Star Theater in CCP Complex, Malate, Manila.

CMMA conferred to CDN the Best in Special Feature and Best in News Coverage awards.

Cebu’s only independent newspaper was the only awardee from outside Luzon.

CDN Writing Editor Ador Vincent Mayol’s five-part special feature series, Truth vs Deceit: Sifting Through the Lies — a story on combating the proliferation of fake news, was hailed the Best Special Feature.

Fighting fake news, Mayol said, should be “centered in our faith because Jesus is the real path towards truth.”

“Sifting Through the Lies” which was edited by Rosemarie Holganza-Borromeo, bested seven other entries: ”Wasted Children” by Sun.Star Cebu; “Life Behind Bars” and “Life Within Walls” by The Windhover; three stories of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, and Senator Francis Pangilinan’s Tagsibol.

Tribute to Cardinal Vidal

The Mayol-led CDN team composed of Jose Santino Bunachita, Rosalie Abatayo, Nestle Semilla and Fe Marie Dumaboc won the Best News Coverage for its reportage on the life, death and sendoff of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo J. Cardinal Vidal last October.

The stories were edited by CDN Editor-in-Chief Ma. Edralyn Benedicto.

Mayol and Benedicto received the CMMA trophies during the awards rites which was also attended by CDN Publisher Abelardo S. Ulanday.

“We gave our all to deliver the best reportage and sendoff to a prelate loved by the Cebuanos. That we won the CMMA Best in [News] Coverage is both an honor and a fitting tribute to the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal,” Benedicto said.

This is the third straight year that Mayol won both the Best in News Coverage and Best in Special Feature awards for the 20-year-old community paper published by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

This year, CDN is the only community paper outside Luzon that was given recognition by the CMMA.

Last May, the paper was also hailed as the Best Edited Community Paper by the Philippine Press Institute (PPI).

The paper was cited because it “has covered issues and concerns relevant to the community and strived to present stories with multiple sources.”