Home developer offers value to more areas in the country

The property sector remains resilient amid economic challenges in the Philippines thanks in part to rising household incomes and demand for housing both in major cities and in secondary areas. As the country’s major economic hubs, the National Capital Region and Cebu are where the most developments, both residential and commercial, have sprung. Nevertheless, the need for living spaces in smaller towns and municipalities persists, and it is this need that Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. chose to fully address.

Primeworld Land has been growing its residential real estate portfolio across the archipelago while equipped with on-ground knowledge of their unique market. As a finite source, land values inevitably increase, but the company sees to it that the land it develops gives even more value to homebuyers and makes every Primeworld Land home a sound investment.

Offering primarily affordable housing, Primeworld Land chooses convenient locations for future residents, ensuring that important establishments such as schools, hospitals, and commercial areas are easily accessible from their subdivisions. The developments themselves are specially designed so as to provide intangible values such as security and peace of mind that comes from living in a good neighborhood.

As an active developer of quality projects, Primeworld Land is constantly venturing into new developments and locations. In addition to its house-and-lot developments, for example, the company recently launched Primeworld District, its first foray into large condominium complexes and its debut in the Visayas. Reaching more and more Filipinos, Primeworld Land’s developments give the chance to be part of a community that is conducive to a wholesome family life.

Since its establishment in 2010 in Manila, Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc. has become a prolific developer with multiple projects in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.