Change in rice labels seen to cause confusion among buyers

Although the suggested retail price (SRP) on rice has yet to be implemented in the region, some vendors expressed concerns on the standardization of rice labels that may affect their sales.

Reslyn Belia, 42, said most of her customers would want to buy rice with brand names like Ganador, Lion Ivory and Senandomeng.

Without such labels, she said her customers might get confused.

The National Food Authority (NFA) mandated that the standard rice labels should be limited to regular milled, well milled, premium, and special rice.

Retailer Maribeth Cabahit, 43, supports the SRP on rice but urged rice traders to also give some considerations to also allow their retailers to profit.