DPWH-7 to allow light vehicles use of Mananga bridge during duration of repair

The northbound lane of the Mananga bridge in Talisay City will be reopened for light vehicles’ use even while the bridge’s preventive maintenance works is ongoing.

The agreement was reached in a meeting which Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas called with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) at his City Hall office on Thursday afternoon.

A post on the city’s FB page said that Gullas expressed concerned on how the closure of the bridge’s northbound lane would affect traffic flow in their city.

During the same meeting, Gullas asked DPWH-7 officials to also submit the traffic plan that will be implemented during the duration of the bridge repair project.

In response to the mayor’s concern, Engr. Roy Dela Cruz of DPWH-7 said they will allow light vehicle use of the bridge’s northbound lane. Trucks and other heavy vehicles will be diverted to the South Road Properties.