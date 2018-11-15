Korean govt offers partnerships with Cebu LGUs

The Korean Government through its K-Water agency is looking at investing on sustainable water management projects in Cebu.

In a forum held with some mayors on Thursday morning, K-Water presented some Korean technology providers for LGUs to look into possible partnerships and investments with.

These include technologies like floating solar power plants, wastewater management, and water treatment among others.

K-Water Senior Manager Jung Hyunbeom said they see Cebu as a good market for projects and partnerships.

Aside from supporting Korean tech providers in penetrating new markets, he said K-Water also provides development assistance to areas that need help but these has to be approved by the Korean government.

K-Water’s pilot project in Cebu is a 50-KW floating solar plant in Brgy. Balidbid, Sta Fe in Bantayan Island.