San Remegio village chief jailed for operating a butane refilling business

A village chief from San Remegio town in northern Cebu was arrested by the police early on Thursday morning for allegedly operating an illegal butane refilling business.

The arrest of Immie Sipalay, 43, was based on a warrant issued by Executive Judge Ruben Altubar of Branch 29 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Toledo City.

But a second suspect identified as Bienvenido Suhitado eluded arrest.

A press release posted on the Facebook page of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) showed that Sipalay, a resident of Purok Sambag, Barangay Victoria, San Remegio, was arrested while visiting his stockhouse at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Sipalay is also barangay captain of Barangay Victoria.

The team consisting San Remegio police and personnel from the Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) confiscated two empty LPG tanks, two weighing scales,six improvised canisters refilling machines, two unserviceable canister refilling machines, nine already refilled canisters, four sacks containing empty canisters, and a vise grip tool from Sipalay’s stockhouse.

While Suhitado eluded arrest, police and fire personnel also confiscated 21 LPS tanks weighing 50 kilos each and 10 already empty tanks from his stockhouse that is also located in Purok Sambag, Barangay Victoria.

Police and BFP personnel also found inside his stockhouse two 50-kilo LPG tanks that were still attached to an improvised LPG refilling machine, eight improvised LPG refilling machines, 50 already canisters that were placed inside a box, 484 still empty canisters placed inside boxes, three weighing scales, and 380 empty canisters that were placed inside sacks.

The CPPO press release said that charges for the violation of Presidential Decree 1865, which prohibits the short selling and adulteration of petroleum and petroleum products, among others, is now being prepared against Sipalay and Suhitado.

Sipalay remains detained at the San Remegio Police Station detention cell while police continue to look for Suhitado.