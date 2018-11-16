40 exhibitors join Lapu Tourism expo

HOTELS, resorts, restaurants, souvenir and dive shops and travel agencies are among the 40 exhibitors of the three-day Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Expo, which opened on Thursday (Nov. 15) at the Gaisano Mactan Island Convention Hall.

“This is one of the activities (that) we can help the tourism sector (with) to generate more revenues and invite more visitors and guests,” said Mayor Paz Radaza, who was among those who graced the local government-organized event.

Among those who joined the expo is the Happy Beach, a resort in Barangay Mactan, which offers the newest craze among millennials, recreational activities using inflatables.

Visitors could also avail of tour packages, discounted rates of hotels, resorts and restaurants, souvenir and dive shops at the expo.

Aside from these tour offerings, the Lapu-Lapu City government and its partner Primeworx Building Solutions, is also offering Lapu-Lapu branded souvenir items.

Hembler Mendoza, the city’s tourism officer, said that the souvenir products were wooden items with the insignia of Lapu-Lapu City.

The wooden souvenirs include reproductions of the Datu Lapu-Lapu monument, the city’s famous guitar, island hopping boats, Lapu-Lapu’s Kampilan (sword), the Birhen sa Regla Parish, the Bridges, Mactan Shrine among others.