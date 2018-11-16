OFW remittances hit $23.7B in 9 months

THE amount of dollars sent home by expatriate Filipinos rose further in the first nine months of the year, but data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also showed a continuation of flat growth trend in recent months for remittances, a key leg of the country’s economy.

In a statement, BSP Deputy Govenor Cyd Tuaño-Amador said personal remittances from overseas Filipinos increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year to reach $23.7 billion in the first nine months of 2018.

The central bank’s data revealed a monthly rise in cumulative amounts of remittances this year have been moderating, compared to monthly data for the same periods last year.

Personal remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more grew by 2.2 percent to $16.3 billion.

Similarly, the growth in personal remittances was complemented by remittances from sea- and land-based workers with contracts of less than one year, which rose by 3.5 percent year-on-year.