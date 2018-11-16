Firefly x TrueValue Christmas tree lights up at Ayala Center Cebu

At the garden area along Cardinal Rosales Avenue of the Ayala Center Cebu, one will find a huge and beautifully lighted Christmas tree, built and lighted by Firefly LED, in partnership with True Value hardware store.

The tree, which stands at over 35 feet, is dressed with over 40,000 quality light bulbs from Firefly LED.

“Ang gi gamit namo nga suga is sa amua gyu’ng brand,” said Jonicks L. Gonzales, Key Accounts Manager of Firefly Electric and Lighting Corporation (FELCO), adding that Firefly LED just recently launched its safe and high quality Christmas lights product line last year.

This is also regarded as one of the first branded Christmas lights sold in the Philippines.

The Firefly LED Bright Christmas Lights Christmas lights, which is certified by the Department of Trade and Industry, is available to in all local hardware and retail stores, such as True Value.

True Value Marketing Services Assistant Manager Julie Ann Turao also said that the project aimed to continue the ceased tradition of Ayala Center Cebu of placing lighted Christmas trees outdoors.

This triad project started last year.

“They (shoppers) will not only find in our shop their needs for lighting. They will also find that it’s (lights) also decorative, not only for indoors but also outdoors,” said Turao.

Turao also teased that a culminating activity which will also feature a photo booth will be set up by November 29-30 in the area, to encourage everyone to gather together and experience the Christmas spirit.

The tree will remain in display until the Sinulog celebration