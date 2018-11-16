Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms
By Benjie B. Talisic |November 16,2018 - 02:15 PM
A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Danao City.
Police served an arrested warrant to Roy Enriquez, 36, from Barangay Langlang on November 16, issued by Judge Samson Layese of RTC Branch 24 in Danao City.
The suspect is now detained in Danao City precinct. Temporary bail is set at P200,000.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.