Paz orders price monitoring at Mactan sutukil
Following reports of overpricing at the newly reopened Larsian in Cebu City, Mayor Paz Radaza also ordered price monitoring on sutukil restaurants in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.
Radaza said she also plans of asking the City Council to pass a legislation to regulate the prices of food served in seafood restaurants.
Vendors found to be overpricing will be meted with penalties.
