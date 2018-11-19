CTMS gear up for Lapu-Lapu fiesta traffic

MOTORISTS, who will attend the fiesta celebrations of Lapu-Lapu City are encouraged to leave their vehicles behind if they are the only one aboard the vehicle, to ease the expected heavy volume of incoming traffic from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday and Wednesday – the eve of the fiesta celebrations and the fiesta day itself.

Mario Napule, City Traffic Management System (CTMS), made the appeal on Monday amid the possible cancellation of ferry transport from Cebu City’s pier 3 to Muelle Osmena port in Lapu-Lapu City.

If this would happen, Napule said they would expect traffic to increase in the two bridges leading to the city since more people would now take land transportation to get to the city.

Napule said that they would put tow trucks on standby at the foot of the bridges so that they could immediately clear the bridges in case of collisions.

He said they would not allow loading and unloading near the intersection of the first bridge so there would be a continuous flow of vehicles from the first bridge and vehicles coming from the 2nd bridge.

“Kutob sa mahimo, atong palu-agan ang intersection sa first bridge kay wala naman ta’y lain choice,” said Napule. (As much as we can, we will decongest the intersection of the first bridge as we mo longer have any other choice).

Glenn Antigua, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) operations chief, for his part, said he was however expecting lesser traffic as many schools in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu had suspended classes due to the incoming storm and for Lapu-Lapu, the fiesta celebration of the Virgin of the Rule on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Ang naka advantage ugma kay walay klase dili ra kaayo makapekto,” Antigua said in a phone interview.

The city of Mandaue is the main thoroughfare of vehicles traversing the two bridges bound for the Mactan Island, vice versa.

He, however, said the TEAM is willing to coordinate with Lapu-Lapu if ever traffic buildup would occur on the two bridges, Mactan –

Mandaue bridge and Marcelo Fernan bridge.

“Wait rami sa ilaha. Kita ray mo adjust,” he said.

We are willing to assist them, Antigua added.

However, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station assured that there would still be ferry boats plying to Lapu-Lapu on that day despite the suspension of sea trips due to the bad weather.

SN1 Mark Anthony Quiacos of the PCG-Cebu said the Mactan channel is classified as a special area because it is located between mainland Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City, which is safer from huge waves experienced on the open sea.

“As long as weather permitting po sa special areas the station commander will allow trips po even if there is (weather) signal number. But can be canceled anytime when the the conditions worsen po,” said PCG-7 Spokesperson Michael John Encina when asked about the special areas and the cancellation of sea travel.

On Tuesday, Lapu-Lapu’s CTMS would close most roads within Barangay Poblacion area and portions of Barangays Pajo and Gun-ob starting at 4:30 a.m. until early Thursday morning.

All public utility jitneys and FILCAB going to PUJ terminal (1) coming from both bridges shall pass through Maximo Patalinjug Ave., turn right to Sangi Junction, then turn right towards access road going to terminal 1 as loading and unloading area for (PUJ and FILCAB) and exit at the main entrance.

All motorized Tricycles coming from Bankal, Pajac, Maribago and Agus shall pass old Maribago road then converge at the leftmost portion fronting GUSA basketball court and they shall take the same route in going back.

All motorized Tricycles coming from Basak, Sudtongan, Suba Masulog, Suba Panas and Marigondon Ylaya shall converge in the vacant lot of Hoops Dome (one side parking) and in going back, they shall pass Humay-Humay road via Maximo Patalinjug Ave.

Devotees going to the Virgin of the Rule Parish from Cebu City are advised to take the Ferry Boats from Pier 3 to Muelle Osmeña (if the ferry boats would be allowed to travel) as the two bridges are expected to experience heavy traffic.

Mayor Paz Radaza issued a memorandum declaring suspension of government work on November 20, 2018 to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe the cultural celebration of the Annual Fiesta, subject to relevant rules in cases of National Government Officers.

Classes to all public schools at all levels are also suspended on November 20 and 21, subject to rhe requirements under relevant rules.