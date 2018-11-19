COMMANDING PRESENCE



All-new Hyundai Santa Fe has what it takes to shake up midsize crossover segment

With a more aggressive look, high-tech stuff that can impress even the younger generation, and the same positive qualities that made its predecessor successful, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe looks headed towards another good run in the country’s motoring scene.

The fourth-generation midsize crossover SUV is one of the newest members of the Hyundai family, the other being the smaller Kona subcompact crossover.

Both share the same look that is based on Hyundai’s new family identity. And it is this look that gives both potential to be winners in their respective classes.

Hyundai Cebu lent Cebu Daily News a demo unit of the Santa Fe and the first thing caught our attention was the aggressive front design that features a cascading grille and separated headlight design.

While other brands have already tried this tricky design move, Hyundai seemed to have found the perfect layout because the front end does look intimidating.

This is one of the qualities that we thought stood out with this version of the Santa Fe, because other than the Mazda CX-9, no other crossover in its class looks as aggressive as the this.

Another quality we found interesting was the numerous convenient features in its premium-feel cabin that we feel would benefit the younger generation.

These include the charging ports all over the cabin, including a wireless charging deck at the front center console, and the floating-type radio display.

For the true-blue gearhead, though, what will stand out is the 2.2-liter common rail direct injection diesel engine backed by an e-Variable Geometry Turbo that produces 197 horsepower and a whopping 441 newton meter of torque. This is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

There are also tiny details in the interior that add up to its premium feel but the best way to really appreciate this is to see it up close in the metal.

Thankfully, Hyundai Cebu, which has dealerships along AS Fortuna Street in Mandaue City and J. De Veyra Street at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, has a demo unit that can be tested any time. We encourage you to do so.

For the meantime, check out the photos we took, or watch the video review we prepared in CDN’s Facebook page.